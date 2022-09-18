Jehangir Ali Khan sits in front of paparazzi as he gets curious; fan jokes: Probably wants to give interview. Watch

Jehangir Ali Khan, the younger son of actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, was curious about the paparazzi outside his home in Mumbai. In a video shared on Instagram by a paparazzo account of his recent outing, Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, was seen staring at the people standing at the entrance of the building. His nanny tried to pull him away but he ran to see the people. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor talks about why son Jehangir Ali Khan 'appears grumpy' on camera)

In the clip, the nanny held Jehangir's hand and tried to take him away from the paparazzi. However, he freed his hands and walked towards the gate. As his nanny tried to shield him, Jehangir squatted on the ground with his eyes fixed on the paparazzi. The video ended with Jehangir's nanny carrying him in her arms away from the paparazzi.

Fans were left amused by Jehangir's gestures. Reacting to the clip, a person said, "He so wants to visit the media, probably wants to give an interview..." Another fan commented, "He's so cute. Taimur runs away from the camera and he wants the camera. One is like father and the other one is like mother, he's so curious to know, who are all these people and what are they doing."

"Looks like, Taimur version 2.0," wrote a person. "How cute he is looking. Hey don't disturb Jeh Baba (jehangir), he is very curious to meet these paps," read a comment. "He is so cute, look how he is watching media persons," said an Instagram user. "I think Jeh will be a very good kid," wrote another fan.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena welcomed Jehangir in February 2021. The couple became parents to Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years, they tied the knot on October 16, 2012.

Recently, Kareena dropped pictures on Instagram from her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with Jehangir as they sat beside a Ganesh idol decorated with flowers. She captioned the post with folded hands and heart emojis.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

