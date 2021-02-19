Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora's parents
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan collect gifts ahead of baby's arrival, Arjun Kapoor visits Malaika Arora's parents

From Saif Ali Khan bringing new toys at home ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery to Arjun Kapoor accompanying Malaika Arora to her parents' house, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Drishyam 2 review: Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph reunite for one of the best sequels ever

Sequels are usually made to cash in on the success of their previous parts, however, Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2: The Resumption is an exception. The film, which skipped its theatrical release to directly release on Amazon Prime, is a thoroughly gripping and entertaining sequel, a rare occurrence in Indian cinema.

(Read full story here)

Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena Kapoor prepares to give birth. See pic

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday outside his apartment, carrying toys. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is expecting their second child. Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared pictures of some presents she'd received, ahead of the baby's arrival.

(Read full story here)

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan as they visit her parents' home. See pics

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor continue to grow stronger on their relationship front. Arjun is now also a part of Malaika’s family and was seen visiting her parents at their residence Thursday evening. Malaika’s son Arhaan was also spotted.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Here’s all that was wrong with the reality show this season

From no importance given to audience votes to contestants walking in and out of the house at their own convenience, Bigg Boss 14 was quite a mess due to various reasons.

(Read full story here)

Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-wife on his wedding with Dia Mirza: 'It’s a really nice extension for daughter Samaira'

Dia Mirza's wedding earlier this week to Vaibhav Rekhi generated a lot of positive vibes on several counts. Now, his ex-wife Sunaina has also given them her approval.

(Read full story here)

