Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena Kapoor prepares to give birth. See pic

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday outside his apartment, carrying toys. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is expecting their second child. Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared pictures of some presents she'd received, ahead of the baby's arrival.

Pictures shared online showed Saif, wearing a blue shirt, walking towards his new house, with some colourful packages under his arm. Saif and Kareena recently moved into a new home, across the street from their old apartment. They have a son, four-year-old Taimur.

The paparazzi also shared a video of a large box arriving at Saif and Kareena's house. The box appeared to contain more presents.





Earlier on Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share two posts, showing the gifts she'd received for the baby. Kareena posted a picture of a blanket, which came with a note. In her second post, Kareena appeared to have received a full 'mommy to be' kit from her manager, Poonam Damania. Kareena added stickers saying 'thank you' and 'love it' on her posts.

On Tuesday, her parents -- Randhir Kapoor and Babita -- were spotted at the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. On Wednesday, she was visited by her sister, Karisma, and Saif's elder son from a previous marriage, Ibrahim.

Randhir in an interview had said that Kareena was due on February 15, while Saif had told Filmfare that she was due 'early February'.

Kareena has been working consistently throughout her second pregnancy. She shot for multiple ads, and filmed the latest season of her talk show, What Women Want. Late last year, she accompanied Saif and Taimur to Dharamshala, over the Diwali holidays.

