Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena Kapoor prepares to give birth. See pic
- Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday outside his apartment, carrying toys. His wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is expecting their second child. Earlier in the day, Kareena had shared pictures of some presents she'd received, ahead of the baby's arrival.
Pictures shared online showed Saif, wearing a blue shirt, walking towards his new house, with some colourful packages under his arm. Saif and Kareena recently moved into a new home, across the street from their old apartment. They have a son, four-year-old Taimur.
The paparazzi also shared a video of a large box arriving at Saif and Kareena's house. The box appeared to contain more presents.
Earlier on Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share two posts, showing the gifts she'd received for the baby. Kareena posted a picture of a blanket, which came with a note. In her second post, Kareena appeared to have received a full 'mommy to be' kit from her manager, Poonam Damania. Kareena added stickers saying 'thank you' and 'love it' on her posts.
On Tuesday, her parents -- Randhir Kapoor and Babita -- were spotted at the Mount Mary Church in Bandra. On Wednesday, she was visited by her sister, Karisma, and Saif's elder son from a previous marriage, Ibrahim.
Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's new baby is already getting gifts, see pictures shared by 'mommy to be'
Randhir in an interview had said that Kareena was due on February 15, while Saif had told Filmfare that she was due 'early February'.
Kareena has been working consistently throughout her second pregnancy. She shot for multiple ads, and filmed the latest season of her talk show, What Women Want. Late last year, she accompanied Saif and Taimur to Dharamshala, over the Diwali holidays.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka says she found Nick while 'focusing on picking up my own pieces'
- Priyanka Chopra said that Nick Jonas came into her life at a time when she was focusing on herself and 'picking up (her) own pieces'. Watch her interaction with Sonali Bendre here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vartika Tiwari: A farmer’s proud daughter and best actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan brings new toys home as Kareena prepares to give birth. See pics
- Saif Ali Khan was spotted on Thursday carrying new toys home, ahead of the birth of his second child with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction: Juhi brims with pride to see SRK's son Aryan, her daughter Jahnavi
- Juhi Chawla cheered for 'KKR kids' - her daughter Jahnavi and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan - at the ongoing IPL auction. Shah Rukh and Juhi co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings buys Shahrukh Khan, Twitter reacts
- Preity Zinta's IPL team Punjab Kings bought rookie cricketer Shahrukh Khan for ₹5.25 crore. Twitter exploded with Veer-Zaara references.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soni Razdan and Amrita Singh attend JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi's bridal shower
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika joins Pawri Hori Hai trend, shares fan-made childhood pic
- Deepika Padukone has joined the 'pawri' trend. She posted a fan-made collage with a childhood picture of her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena's new baby is already getting gifts, see pics shared by 'mommy to be'
- 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza, Vaibhav Rekhi surprise Kareena Kapoor with a gift before her delivery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riteish Deshmukh gives a sneak peek of his ‘yawn sambandh’ with Genelia D’Souza
- Riteish Deshmukh shared a hilarious video, suggesting the nature of his relationship with wife Genelia D'Souza. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dharmendra landed up drunk at Hema's home just before she was to marry Jeetendra
- Hema Malini and Dharmendra's clandestine romance was laced with family disputes, high drama and much sentimentality. Here's a chapter from her life when she was almost about to marry Jeetendra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar wishes abundance of wealth to the man who literally pays his bills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Salman Khan did not get work after Maine Pyaar Kiya because of Bhagyashree
- Salman Khan once revealed that he did not get any work for months after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya because of his co-star Bhagyashree. His father, Salim Khan, had to take matters into his hands.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eeb Allay Ooo! review: An absurdist gem, one of the best Hindi debuts in years
- Eeb Allay Ooo! movie review: Shardul Bhardwaj embodies the desperate dignity of a migrant worker in Prateek Vats' stunning social satire, now available on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alaya on Aaishvary dating rumours: 'Pics together could land me in trouble'
- Actor Alaya F has commented on the rumours that she is dating Aaishvary Thackeray, the grandson of Bal Thackeray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox