Kareena Kapoor Khan's new baby is already getting gifts, see pictures shared by 'mommy to be'
- 'Mommy-to-be' Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of the gifts she's been receiving as she prepares to give birth for the second time.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second baby with husband Saif Ali Khan, has been receiving gifts for the new baby already. She took to social media on Thursday to share pictures of some goodies, ahead of the child's birth.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a picture of a blanket, which came with a note. In her second post, Kareena appeared to have received a full 'mommy to be' kit from her manager, Poonam Damania. Kareena added stickers saying 'thank you' and 'love it' on her posts.
Earlier, Kareena's father, Randhir Kapoor, had said in an interview that she was due on February 15. Saif in an interview to Filmfare had said that she was due in 'early February'.
Kareena's parents, Randhir and Babita, were spotted at the Mount Mary Church in Bandra earlier this week, while on Wednesday, she was visited by her sister, Karisma, and Saif's elder son from a previous marriage, Ibrahim. Kareena and Saif have a four-year-old son, Taimur.
Also read: Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Karisma Kapoor, Babita, Ibrahim Ali Khan visit the actor. See pics
Kareena, who has been busy throughout her pregnancy, advised expecting mothers to not push themselves. She told Vogue recently, “One should do what they’re able to. I have never really pushed myself, I have done whatever I wanted to do, but not to the point of where I am exhausted. Each trimester is different. You have a burst of energy in the second trimester. Now in my final countdown, I am very exhausted. I listen to my body and I tell pregnant working mothers that they should listen to their body. Of course, we should work, but some days if you feel you can’t get out of bed or you can’t do it, I feel one shouldn’t push themselves.”
