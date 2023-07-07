Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan go out for lunch, pose for selfies as they holiday with their friends in Italy

Actor couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in Italy. Several pictures of the couple have been shared by their friend on Instagram recently. Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, Alexandra Galligan posted photos from Porto Cervo. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose for romantic pic on holiday, Taimur Ali Khan's expression leaves fans in splits)

Kareena clicks selfies with friends

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor with their friends in Italy.

In the first picture, Kareena clicked a selfie also featuring her friends as they posed against the blue water. The actor wore a red bikini top under a striped blue shirt and opted for dark sunglasses. Alexandra geo-tagged the location as White Beach Club and also tagged Kareena.

In the next picture, another selfie clicked by Kareena, the duo posed at a hotel. Kareena wore a printed yellow shirt and opted for a no-makeup look in the photo. Alexandra geo-tagged the location as Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porto Cervo.

Kareena and Saif holiday with friends

Another photo featured Saif Ali Khan and Kareena along with their friends. They sat at a table and enjoyed their meal near a lake. Several beverage glasses and bowls were seen on the table. All of them smiled as they posed for the photo. Saif was seen in a dark blue shirt, denims and a jacket. Sharing the photo, Alexandra wrote, "Negroni nights." She also posted several other photos of the venue.

Kareena and Saif with friends.

Alexandra shared several other photos.

Taimur and Jeh also accompany Saif, Kareena

Earlier, Alexandra had posted a photo featuring Kareena, Saif and their children--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan also called Jeh. In the picture, all of them sat on a boat as they posed for a selfie. Kareena was seen in a neon green bikini top under a striped white shirt.

While Taimur's face wasn't visible in the photo, his hand was seen next to Jeh sitting with Kareena. A distracted Saif was seen sitting at the back as he looked at the water. Alexandra wrote, "Floating away from Nikki Beach. #nikkibeach#sardinia." She geo-tagged the location as Nikki Beach Costa Smeralda.

Kareena's recent post

Kareena, recently, treated her fans with a 'Zoom meeting view'. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of the view from her room. The pictures show the pool area with blue skies and lots of trees and a beach in the background. She wrote, "Zoom meeting view for the day." Kareena also posted a picture of Saif Ali Khan with a beautiful view. In the picture, Saif looked handsome in a dark blue shirt with black goggles.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Kareena will be seen in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Dilji Dosanjh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She will also be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film in the pipeline.

