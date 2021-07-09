Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jeh, Randhir Kapoor confirms

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have finalised the name of their second son. The five-month old baby has been named Jeh.

The couple has not revealed the face or the name of their son so far. He is their second child after five-year-old son Taimur.

Speaking to a leading daily, Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor said, "Yes, Kareena and Saif's younger son has been named Jeh". He added that the name was finalised "about a week ago."

Upon Taimur's birth, Kareena and Saif were trolled online for the choice of their baby's name. Many believed he was named after the Turkish invader. Kareena and Saif have insisted that Taimur means 'iron' in Persian, which is what they were going for.

In an interview, Kareena had also spoken about being shamed for it by a famous personality. "(A famous personality), on the pretext of visiting me and the baby, came up to me and in the conversation of actually saying congratulations, said that ‘what’s with you? Why would you name your son Taimur?’ And I was like, It hadn’t even been eight hours since I’d delivered. And I literally started crying. That person was asked to leave. My journey with that started then where I just made up my mind and I said this is my boy, my son. I don’t care what happens. As long as he is happy, and he is healthy and we’re happy. I’m just gonna go home and go away with this. I don’t want to know anything else, what is trolling, what is happening," she said.

Kareena had told Neha Dhupia on What Women Want that she and Saif will take their time to name the new baby. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise," she said.