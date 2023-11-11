Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh kick off Diwali with a messy rangoli and family time. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating Choti Diwali on Saturday with her boys. She took to Instagram to share pictures of herself and her two sons Taimur and Jeh, with husband Saif Ali Khan, decorating their home for the main festival tomorrow. Jeh and Taimur get busy making rangolis but Jeh is mostly focussed on getting some colour in his fists and play with it. (Also read: A star is reborn: Anupuma Chopra on Kareena Kapoor Khan)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating Diwali with their sons.

The first photo showed Kareena on the floor in a pink T-shirt and pyjama, surrounded by Jeh, Taimur and Saif. Saif looks quite frustrated with all the mess that Jeh has made. Taimur is sitting coyly next to his mom. The second photo shows Jeh messing around with the rangoli.

She captioned the post, “Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun…#Let the festivities begin #love and laughter to everyone.”

Fans of the actor showered the family with love. “This is the cutest! Happy Diwali,” read a comment. “Awww this is adorable!! Happy Diwali Bebo and the fam,” read another.

Kareena and Saif celebrate Diwali together each year. Earlier this week, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan threw a Diwali party for friends and colleagues at her home. However, Saif or Kareena were not spotted attending the party.

Kareena recently attended the premiere of her film The Buckingham Murders at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a black dress with pink sleeves. Her sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif also attended the event.

The Buckingham Murders is helmed by Hansal Mehta. It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

