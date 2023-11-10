Inside Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party with mom Amrita Singh, bestie Ananya Panday and more

Sara Ali Khan hosted a Diwali party for her family and industry friends at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. Several Bollywood celebrities, such as Karan Johar and Ananya Panday, attended the party. Actors Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur also joined the celebrations. Inside photos from the party are now out and also feature Sara's mom, actor Amrita Singh. Also read: Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali party day after she called their relationship ‘special’ Sara Ali Khan posed with family and friends at her Diwali party.

Inside pics from Sara's party

Guests at Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash shared numerous pictures from the festivities. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared a selfie on Instagram Stories featuring Sara and Ananya Panday. Sara and Ananya were recently on the latest episode of Karan's celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan season 8. They were both in ethnic looks for the party. Ananya was in a cream look, while Sara was in a golden-white outfit.

Manish also shared a selfie of himself and Sara as they smiled for the camera. A group selfie featuring Sara, Manish, Sara's mother Amrita Singh, and other guests, such as, Nidhi Dutta, Siddhi Dutta, and former actor Bindiya Dutta was also shared by the designer.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra shared lots of selfies from the Diwali party.

Marigold floral decoration added to festive vibe

Nidhi Dutta also shared many photos on Instagram Stories. She was seen posing with Ananya in one of the pictures. She also posted a happy picture of herself and Sara. Nidhi also gave a glimpse of the floral decoration of the Diwali party in a series of pictures. One of them showed the entrance decked up in yellow and orange marigolds. Another showed a glass window covered with floral garlands as Sara posed with Amrita and Bindiya.

Nidhi Dutta also shared many photos on Instagram Stories.

Sara's Diwali party

A day after the Koffee With Karan season 8 episode featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday dropped, where Sara discussed her breakup with Kartik Aaryan, the three actors and host-filmmaker Karan Johar himself came together for Sara’s Diwali bash.

Ananya was also joined by friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry as she arrived for Sara's Diwali party. Ananya's rumoured boyfriend Aditya was also in attendance. On the latest Koffee With Karan episode, Karan Johar almost confirmed Ananya's relationship with Aditya, and she did not deny dating the actor.

