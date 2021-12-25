Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh step out for Kapoor family X-Mas lunch after her covid recovery. See pics

Kareena Kapoor looked happy as she stepped out for a family lunch on Saturday. The paparazzi clicked her outside Kunal Kapoor's home where she arrived for the annual Christmas lunch with the extended family.

Also seen with her was her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena was seen in a black T-shirt and brown tan pants. Saif wore a blue shirt with blue pants while Taimur wore a pink kurta with white pyjamas. Kareena carried Jeh in her arms and he was seen in a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The paparazzi asked the family to remove their mask for pictures. While Saif and Kareena obliged, Taimur kept his mask on. Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Navya Naveli Nanda and her brother Agastya Nanda joined too.

Kareena was diagnosed with Covid-19 two weeks ago and was found negative for the virus on Friday. Sharing a note after her recovery, she wrote, “I have tested negative for Covid-19. Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare. My BFF Amrita we did this. My darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying. My fans for your DMs. The BMC for being so amazing and prompt. SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best.”

Navya Naveli at the Christmas lunch.

Mentioning Saif, Kareena added, “And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody, stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before.”

All through her quarantine, Kareena shared multiple updates from her home with mentions of how much she missed cuddling with her kids. On Taimur's birthday, she shared an old video of him learning to walk. She wrote, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta.”

Kareena will be seen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a remake of Forrest Gump.

