Kareena Kapoor shares pics from holiday, goes for a morning walk with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be letting her hair down on a weekday. The actor, who is quite active on social media, shared a couple of candid pictures on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh, where she was seen enjoying a fuss-free morning walk. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan's 10-headed look from Adipurush inspires hilarious reactions: ‘Is Raavan seriously wearing a T-shirt?’)

Kareena's Instagram Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures on Instagram with Saif Ali Khan and her kids Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a couple of pictures with Saif and the kids. In the first picture, she was seen walking along with Saif in the park. The picture was taken from behind so their faces were not visible. Kareena opted for a black and white stripped shirt and baggy blue jeans. Meanwhile, Saif chose a white tee and black pants for the day. The caption on the first picture was "Keep..." The second picture completed the caption with "Moving Baby...(red heart emoticon)" as both Kareena and Saif were joined by their kids Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram Stories.

Kareena also shared a selfie

The last picture on Kareena's Instagram Stories was a makeup-free selfie of the Laal Singh Chaddha star as she looked directly at the camera. A strand of hair fell on her face. She captioned the Story with "Fresh air".

Last Friday, Saif was seen arriving for the Adipurush screening in Mumbai with his sons, Ibrahim and Taimur. The film, which has been mired in controversy since its release on June 16, stars Saif as Lankesh, inspired by Ravana.

Saif and Kareena's family

Saif has four kids. Ibrahim Ali Khan is his eldest son with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif married Kareena Kapoor after parting ways with Amrita Singh. Kareena and Saif have two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan last year. Kareena has the films The Devotion of Suspect X and The Buckingham Murders lined up for release this year. She recently wrapped up the shoot of a schedule for The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tabu. "Ok it’s OFFICIALLY Summer holiday time…The BEST team ever …#The Crew Schedule Wrap…" she wrote on her Instagram.

