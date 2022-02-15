Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan to Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain: Kapoor clan poses for pic at Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday with his whole family. Pictures from the celebrations were shared by Armaan Jain and Kunal Kapoor on Instagram.

Randhir was joined by his wife Babita and daughters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Khan were also present. Karisma's daughter Samaira and son Kiaan were also at Randhir's house.

Also present was his brother Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor, sister Rima Jain and her sons Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain. Aadar brought along his girlfriend, actor Tara Sutaria and Armaan was joined by his wife Anissa Malhotra. Late actor Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila and Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal were also seen in family pictures.

Karisma also took to Instagram to share a picture with her dad. “Papa loving,” she captioned her post. Earlier in the day, Kareena had also shared a birthday wish for Randhir. She shared a throwback picture of her parents and wrote, "Happy birthday to the best man in the world… papa… My father, My Sweet Father. Best Nana to Samu, Kiu, Tim Tim and Jeh baba.”

Randhir Kapoor is the son of late actor Raj Kapoor. He tested positive of Covid-19 last year. Also in 2021, Randhir moved to a new house, closer to his daughters. "I am feeling better here (the new house). I had started feeling more lonely, of late. Here, my family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra," he told Times of India about the house.

"My parents had told me that I can stay in this (old) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu, and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well. Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo's homes."

