Randhir Kapoor on shifting from his old Chembur house: 'It was very big, had started feeling more lonely'

Randhir Kapoor, who moved into his new house in Bandra, has said that he had begun feeling lonely in his Chembur house. He also said in a new interview that he finds his new house, spread across 3,000 square feet, "relatively cosy".

Actor Randhir Kapoor held a griha pravesh puja on Friday and daughters Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, niece Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and nephew Aadar Jain were all in attendance.

"I am feeling better here (the new house). I had started feeling more lonely, of late. Here, my family can drop in frequently like they did a few hours back; there was a puja today. They will continue to do so in the future. Even my friends are close by in Khar and Bandra," Randhir Kapoor told a leading daily.

Asked if he would sell the Chembur house, he laughed and said that his financial condition is not that bad. "No, hamari haalat itni bhi buri nahi hain (we are not in such a bad situation). It stays as it was. It was just that it was a very big house and I was all alone," he said. Randhir Kapoor lost his brothers Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor recently.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor arriving at their father Randhir Kapoor’s new home on Friday.(Varinder Chawla)





Recently, Randhir said that he would sell his ancestral home in the Chembur area of Mumbai to move closer to his estranged wife Babita Kapoor and their daughters, Kareena and Karisma.

Also read: When Bharti Singh's relatives boycotted her family for pursuing career in comedy

He had told a leading daily in April this year, "My parents had told me that I can stay in this (Chembur) home for as long as I want, but the day I decide to sell it, I will have to share the sale proceeds with my siblings Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu, and Rima. That's fine as I have done well for myself in my career and also invested well. Rajiv largely stayed with me, he had a house in Pune but he was mostly in Mumbai. Now, I am moving near Babita, Bebo and Lolo's homes."