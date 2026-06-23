Kareena Kapoor says she 'can give competition to Jasprit Bumrah’ in bowling as she plays cricket with son Taimur. Watch

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor rarely shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. However, the actor recently treated fans to a fun moment from a play date with her son, Taimur Ali Khan. The mother-son duo enjoyed a game of cricket, and Kareena could not resist praising her own bowling skills. She jokingly compared her bowling to that of Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah.

Kareena Kapoor's playdate with son Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor compares her bowling skills with that of Jaspit Bumrah.

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On Tuesday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures of herself playing cricket with Taimur. Dressed in a pink shirt and blue jeans, Kareena was seen bowling to Taimur, who stood ready in the nets with his bat. Channelling the iconic energy of her Jab We Met character Geet and her famous line, "Main apni favourite hoon", Kareena wrote, "Don't underestimate my talent. I can give Bumrah competition too."

Kareena Kapoor plays cricket with Taimur Ali Khan.

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{{^usCountry}} Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of India's finest bowlers and among the best fast bowlers in world cricket. Known for his lethal yorkers and ability to deliver under pressure, Bumrah has consistently been India's go-to bowler across all formats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarded as one of India's finest bowlers and among the best fast bowlers in world cricket. Known for his lethal yorkers and ability to deliver under pressure, Bumrah has consistently been India's go-to bowler across all formats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Kareena had revealed in an interview that Taimur is not particularly interested in cinema and is more passionate about cricket and football. The actor shared that Taimur often asks whether she is friends with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and whether she could arrange a phone call with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Kareena had revealed in an interview that Taimur is not particularly interested in cinema and is more passionate about cricket and football. The actor shared that Taimur often asks whether she is friends with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and whether she could arrange a phone call with them. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taimur's late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was also a celebrated cricketer. He captained the Indian cricket team and received the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, the highest honour bestowed by the BCCI on a former player. About Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taimur's late grandfather, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, was also a celebrated cricketer. He captained the Indian cricket team and received the C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, the highest honour bestowed by the BCCI on a former player. About Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena will next be seen in Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. Inspired by true events, the film is billed as a thriller exploring themes of crime, justice and punishment. Backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role and is scheduled to release in theatres on 18 September.

Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Kareena is also set to reunite with Salman Khan for a superhero film by filmmaker duo Raj & DK, backed by Mythri Movie Makers. According to reports, Kareena is in advanced talks to play the female lead. While she has not formally signed the project, she is said to have responded enthusiastically to the role and expressed her interest verbally. Salman Khan is also believed to have personally reached out to her, further accelerating discussions.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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