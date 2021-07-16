Kareena Kapoor says she ‘didn’t know how to clean Taimur's poop’ initially: ‘Wasn’t the most perfect mom’

Kareena Kapoor, who is making her debut as an author with the soon-to-be-released Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, got candid about her motherhood journey in the book. In the introduction, she talked about how she ‘wasn’t the most perfect mom’ from the get-go.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have two sons - four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and four-month-old Jeh. She wrote in her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, that she struggled with baby duties in the beginning.

Kareena wrote that her rule to raise Taimur and Jeh is simple - to do her best and relax. She wrote, “I wasn’t the most perfect mom the first time around. There is joy in messing up. I didn’t know how to clean Taimur’s poop or put on his diaper properly in the beginning. His pee leaked so often because his mother didn’t secure his diaper perfectly. But here is some advice — mother to mother: it’s about you and your comfort; do what is easy, do what works. When a mother is confident and comfortable, the baby senses it too. It’s why I returned to work so quickly.”

Kareena said that she was sure that being a mother would never be her ‘only identity’ and wanted to keep working through her pregnancy and return as soon as she could after the birth of her child. However, leaving her baby at home to go to work was ‘heart-wrenching’ for her.

“I remember leaving Taimur behind and going to night shoots with a crew of 150 people. I was so torn — trying to be professional on the shoot, while aching for my baby. I have jumped back into my commitments soon after having Jeh too, though I definitely feel less rushed. It's normal to feel guilty. But trust me when I say Taimur doesn’t love me any less today because I got my life back soon after I had him, and neither will Jeh. There is nothing like doing what you want to do. I will have one kid at my hand and another in my lap. I will be a mom and I will go back to work. I will rock all of it,” she said.

Earlier this year, Kareena shot for a celebrity cooking show, a little over a month after Jeh was born. While she was pregnant with him, she was actively working, from shooting for advertisement campaigns to recording her radio show What Women Want. She worked through her first pregnancy too and resumed working just 40 days after Taimur’s birth.