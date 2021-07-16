Kareena Kapoor says she fainted 'out of exhaustion' at photo shoot during pregnancy

Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to debut as an author with Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible, a self-help book for expecting mothers. Kareena became a mom for the second time earlier this year, when she and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed son Jeh. They also have four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

In the foreword of her book, Kareena Kapoor wrote about projecting an element of glamour during her pregnancy, but admitted that she experienced several difficulties as well, including fainting during a shoot.

She wrote, "People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn’t feel that glamorous – who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photo shoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too."

She added, "I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn’t hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh’s time."

After experiencing backlash and intense media scrutiny around Taimur's birth, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan decided to protect Jeh's privacy. In fact, his name was only recently revealed to the public, months after his birth. The actors have also been careful about revealing the baby's face in any social media post.