Kareena Kapoor says ‘well done beta’ as Karan Johar's son Yash 'pout-shames' him, watch

Karan Johar's twins Yash and Roohi are always vocal of their likes and dislikes about their famous father. The filmmaker has now shared a video in which Yash is seen talking about a quality he doesn't like about his ‘dadda’. He even imitates him to show what he doesn't like. Also read: Karan Johar says had Bollywood made KGF, it would have been ‘lynched’ by critics: ‘We aren’t given the same leeway’

In the video, Yash is seen telling Karan, "I don't like dadda doing this kind of pose," and then pouting like the filmmaker, making him burst into laughter. Sharing the video on Instagram, Karan wrote, “I have been pout shamed!!!!!”

In no time, Karan's industry friends and fans took to the comments section to laugh over it. Kareena Kapoor commented on the video, “Love you Yash only you can tell him ….well done beta,” along with heart and laughing emojis. Ayushmann Khurrana, Shweta Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sophie Choudry dropped laughing emojis in reaction to the video.

A fan commented, "critics in house little harsh but so cute." Another said, “Ahahah! I’m screaming! Yash called you out. Not the signature Karan pout! It’s your own kids sometimes.” One more said, "Hahaha boy got Brains." One more comment read, “Your kids keep you at check....haha love them.”

Just an hour before posting Yash's video, Karan had shared a few pictures of him pouting during a photo shoot. He was seen in a golden blazer and black shirt as he posed for the camera. He captioned the post, “Go for GOLD! Silver is a consolation and Bronze is not an option! And I don’t talk of competition ! I speak of self satisfaction.”

Karan recently attended an awards event in Mumbai where he danced along with the JugJugg Jeeyo team on The Punjaabban Song from the film. Karan is a producer of the film that stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others.

