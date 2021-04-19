Kareena Kapoor shares a pic of her stunning swimming pool from her Mumbai home

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan moved into their new house in Mumbai earlier this year. The decision to shift was taken after Kareena and Saif announced they were expecting their second baby, who was born in February. On Monday, Kareena took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of her in-house swimming pool with Saif in the frame.

The outdoor pool, is surrounded by several flower pots. The couple opted for a black-and-white alternative tile set-up around the pool. A glimpse of the pool-side furniture is also visible in the picture. Kareena shared the picture while talking about hope. "Looking ahead and keeping the faith," she captioned.

A glimpse of the swimming pool in Kareena Kapoor's home.

Saif and Kareena moved into their new home in January. The new house is close to their previous abode in the city, where they spent eleven years. Over the past few months, the couple's family and friends have been visiting their home. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and many others were seen dropping by to spend time with the couple.

A few days ago, Kareena shared a glimpse of another part of her house when her older son, Taimur was seen performing yoga. "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know," she captioned the picture.

Kareena was seen returning to shoot in March, a little over a month after her delivery. The actor shot for the Discovery+ show, Star vs Food. The episode recently premiered and she was seen baking a pizza while talking about all things food. During the episode, she revealed that she was craving for pizza during both her pregnancies.

"So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys," she said on the show.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. She has also signed Karan Johar's Takht but the movie has been put in the back burner owing to the pandemic.

