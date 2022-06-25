Kareena Kapoor shares ‘favourite picture’ of Karisma Kapoor on her birthday, says 'aaj sab bolo Happy Birthday Lolo'

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently vacationing with her family in the UK, has shared the sweetest birthday post for her elder sister, Karisma Kapoor. She shared her “most favourite picture” of Karisma as the actor turned 48 on Saturday. Kareena also asked everyone to wish her on the occasion. Also read: When Karisma Kapoor had to do 15 retakes of Dil To Pagal Hai song due to Shahid Kapoor; asked, 'kaun hai ye'

Sharing an unseen but adorable childhood picture of Karisma on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “To the pride of our family …This is my most favourite picture of you. Aaj sab bolo (Today everyone say), Happy birthday to our LoLo #just the best sister ever…”

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Karisma Kapoor.

Their friends, family members and fans followed Kareena's cue and wished Karisma on her birthday. Kareena's best friend Amrita Arora wrote, “Ohhh lolo, happy birthday to our loveliest.” Zoya Akhtar commented, "How cute happy b Lolo." Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also wrote, “Awww .. happy birthday lolo.” Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza also wished Karisma while Ranveer Singh dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

Kareena is currently in the UK with her husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jehangir and aunt Rima Jain and her family. She has taken a break after wrapping up the shoot for her OTT debut, based on the book titled The Devotion of Suspect X.

Malaika Arora also wished Karisma Kapoor.

Malaika Arora, who has also flown to Paris with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for his birthday on Sunday, also took to Instagram to wish Karisma. Sharing a throwback picture from a party, Malaika wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Its our Lolo's birthday, happy birthday our darling.” Sharing another selfie with Karisma and Kareena, she wrote, “Love ya.”

Karisma has been away from films ever since she had her kids. She made a comeback with the 2020 ZEE5 series Mentalhood. She is now working on her new project titled Brown. It is a suspense thriller by Abhinay Deo, based on Abheek Barua's book City of Death.

