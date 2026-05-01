Kareena Kapoor shares glimpses of Pataudi Palace as she enjoys downtime with Jeh and Taimur. See inside pictures

Kareena Kapoor is soaking in a slow, sunlit family getaway with her sons, Jeh and Taimur, at the storied Pataudi Palace – a sprawling 10-acre, 150-room estate in Haryana built in 1935 by Nawab Ibrahim Ali Khan. On May 1, the actor offered a peek into her laidback mornings at the majestic residence, now owned by Saif Ali Khan, sharing intimate glimpses of quiet family moments set against the palace’s regal backdrop.

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying some downtime at the Pataudi Palace in Haryana.(PTI, Instagram)

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Also Read | Kareena Kapoor reacts as Delhi HC rules in favour of sister Karisma and her children: ‘Justice will always prevail’

Glimpses inside the royal Pataudi Palace

Kareena shared a glimpse of a sun-drenched, old-school corridor inside Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories. The space, lined with stately white pillars, vintage-style chairs and an airy, open seating arrangement, beautifully showcased the estate’s classic architectural charm. She captioned the serene moment, “lazy old-school mornings.”

An airy corridor inside Pataudi Palace framed with majestic columns. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

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{{^usCountry}} In the second photo, Taimur and Jeh are seen playing in a sprawling courtyard, captured from a distance by Kareena, as she sits indoors. The scene unfolds from an airy, veranda-like space furnished with a table and chairs, opening seamlessly into the courtyard through a grand arched entrance framed by majestic columns. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second photo, Taimur and Jeh are seen playing in a sprawling courtyard, captured from a distance by Kareena, as she sits indoors. The scene unfolds from an airy, veranda-like space furnished with a table and chairs, opening seamlessly into the courtyard through a grand arched entrance framed by majestic columns. {{/usCountry}}

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Jeh and Taimur playing on an open terrace overlooking greenery. (Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

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Beyond, the sunlit terrace features a simple cot-style bed layered with pillows and bolsters, quietly glinting in the morning light as it overlooks lush greenery. Bebo appeared to be soaking in the calm moment – enjoying her morning coffee – while clicking candid photos of her sons from the table inside. She kept the caption simple, writing, “Good morning.”

Celebrating a family occasion

On April 30, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted at the airport with their sons, seemingly jetting off for a quiet family getaway. While the destination was not officially disclosed at the time, the recent glimpses suggest that the family was headed to their ancestral home, Pataudi Palace.

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After sharing glimpses of the palace, Kareena took to her Instagram stories to post a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister-in-law, Saba Ali Khan. The story featured a close-up Polaroid of the two women set against a muted grey backdrop, accompanied by the caption, “Happy birthday dearest Saba…Wish you happiness, joy and lots of cake on your big day…Biggest hug @sabapataudi.”

These glimpses come shortly after the actor shared a cryptic note on her Instagram stories, following the Delhi High Court granting interim relief in the ongoing estate dispute involving Karisma Kapoor’s children and Priya Sachdev Kapur. Possibly reflecting on the development, Kareena posted, “And there is light. Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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