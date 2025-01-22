Inside Saif Ali Khan’s 800 crore Pataudi Palace in Gurgaon: 150 rooms, stunning pool, regal Mughal architecture

Bollywood's royal couple, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, live in a world of unparalleled grandeur and heritage. Saif's ancestral home, the Pataudi Palace, also known as Ibrahim Kothi, is a true architectural marvel located in the town of Pataudi in Gurgaon district, Haryana. The Pataudi Palace, a historic royal residence, is home to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Instagram)

This royal property, worth ₹800 crore and spread over 10 acres, is where the couple often goes to relax and spend quality time. Let's take a closer look at Saif Ali Khan's magnificent Pataudi Palace. (Also read: When Saif Ali Khan earned back ₹800 crore Pataudi Palace from hotel chain: ‘The house I’m supposed to have inherited…’ )

Inside Saif Ali Khan's historic Pataudi Palace

Construction of the luxurious Pataudi Palace began in 1900, and it was designed by British architect Robert Tor Russell and Australian architect Carl Moltiz Von Hentz. It was built in 1935 by Iftikhar Ali Khan, the last ruling Nawab of Pataudi, and carries a rich legacy.

After the death of his father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan inherited the property. However, to fully reclaim it, he had to buy it back from Neemrana Hotels, which had leased and operated it as a luxury property until 2014.

In an interview with Vogue India, Saif shared how this palace symbolises his connection to his late father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the last Nawab of Pataudi. According to Architectural Digest, the Pataudi Palace boasts about 150 rooms, including seven bedrooms, seven dressing rooms, seven billiard rooms, a large dining area, an outdoor pool, a separate farming area, and multi-purpose rooms.

Awe-inspiring architecture and interiors

The interiors of Pataudi Palace are truly awe-inspiring, with soaring ceilings, vintage chandeliers, antique furniture, priceless artwork, and walls adorned with family portraits. The architecture is equally breathtaking, showcasing intricate archways, detailed carvings, and impressive domes. Additionally, the palace features a grand Durbar Hall and several other royal chambers.

Saif and Kareena often visit the Pataudi Palace to spend quality time away from their hectic schedules. Their children, Taimur and Jeh, are also often spotted enjoying the vast outdoor spaces of the palace. The couple's candid photos from the property, shared on social media, offer a glimpse into their royal lifestyle.

Iconic film location

Ranbir Kapoor shot Animal at Pataudi Palace.

The Pataudi Palace is not just a luxurious residence but a significant piece of Indian history. It has also served as a stunning backdrop for numerous films and projects. Notably, several iconic movies such as Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rang De Basanti featuring Aamir Khan, Veer-Zaara headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, and many others (including web shows) have been filmed at this opulent property.