Saif Ali Khan drives ‘very patient’ Kareena Kapoor 'crazy': Saba Ali Khan reveals on couple's wedding anniversary

Actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Taking to Instagram, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan dedicated a post to the couple. She also shared a bunch of photos featuring Saif, Kareena, Saba, Soha Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Saba Ali Khan dedicated a post to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Saba Ali Khan's special post on Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's wedding anniversary

Saba gave a rare glimpse into Saif and Kareena's early days of courtship. In her post, Saba also shared an unseen picture of Kareena and Saif from the days of their dating, followed by a recent one. In her post, Saba also praised Kareena for her authenticity and for making a genuine place in the Pataudi family.

Saba praises Kareena, teases Saif

Sharing the photos, Saba wrote, "Anniversary special. To Bhai and Bhabijaan, from the pics I captured then, while you both were dating... to the ones taken now, time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry and vibe. While one drives you crazy, i.e. bhai, the other is patient and ....verrrry patient, at times!!! I.e. Bebo (Lol). Together...you're awesome. Mahsha'Allah."

"To teaching me selfies, to posing together...Bebo, I admire your no-nonsense, straightforward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family....again. Bhai. You'll always be my darling brother. Here's wishing you both a very Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly. Love n Duas. Always," concluded her note.

About Kareena and Saif

Kareena and Saif reportedly fell in love during the shooting of Tashan in 2008. After dating for several years, they tied the knot in a private ceremony on October 16, 2012. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, in December 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh), in February 2021. They worked in several films, such as LOC Kargil and Omkara, among others.

Saif Ali Khan was previously married to Amrita Singh. He has two children from his first marriage, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

About Kareena and Saif's upcoming projects

Kareena will be seen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama thriller Daayra. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. It also starred Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Saif was recently seen in Netflix's film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal directorial also starred Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, and Nikita Dutta. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's film, Haiwaan. It also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher.