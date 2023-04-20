Kareena Kapoor shares mom Babita, son Jeh's adorable pic to wish her on birthday, Malaika Arora reacts

Kareena Kapoor shared a candid picture of her mother Babita Kapoor with son Jeh on her Instagram to wish on her birthday. Reacting to the sweet birthday post, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Amrita Arora also added their wishes in the comments. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares a cute post with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan to mark Siblings Day) Kareena Kapoor shared an unseen picture of her mother Babita Kapoor with son Jeh on Instagram.

Kareena took to Instagram to post a black and white picture of her mother Babita in a polka-dotted top, as she was seen smiling with Jeh seated by her side, in front of a dinning table. Little Jeh looked cute in his surprised expression as he was seen looking at someone beside him. Kareena wrote in the caption: "My MA…My first home…My forever home…(red heart emoticon) Happy Birthday to the most beautiful person I have ever known…(red heart emoticon)"

Reacting to Kareena's post, her friend Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday aunty (red heart emoticon) bebo jeh baba is you (red heart emoticons).” Maheep Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday #TheOG (crown and heart emoticons).” Meanwhile, Poonam Damania commented, "Happy birthday to my most favourite person (red heart emoticon)"

Earlier, Kareena had spoken about how her mother Babita Kapoor had raised her and her sister 'single-handedly' before both Karisma and her became stars. “Mum was always doing something, she single-handedly brought us up. She has a real estate business apart from other small businesses. It was tough. Though my father is also an important factor in my life,” she had told Mumbai Mirror.

Randhir and Babita got married on November 6, 1971, after the release of his debut film Kal Aaj Aur Kal, in which they worked together. In 1988, he moved out of their home to live with his parents. Although Randhir and Babita have been separated for decades, they never got a divorce.

Kareena tied the knot with actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. They were blessed with Taimur in 2016 and welcomed Jehangir Ali Khan (Jeh) in 2021.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which failed to perform at the box office. Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON