Kareena Kapoor shares Mumbai Police’s reminder to mask up featuring her and Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai Police, known for creatively using pop culture references to send across important messages to citizens, turned to Bollywood for their latest series of public service announcements on Covid-19 safety regulations. One of their posters features actor-couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. “Agar tum mask neeche ‘Kareena’ toh bohot un-‘Saif’ situation ho sakta hai,” it read, warning everyone of an ‘unsafe’ situation if masks were not worn.

Kareena took to Instagram Stories to share Mumbai Police’s reminder to everyone to wear masks. Earlier in the day, she shared a message of hope, along with one of her trademark pouty selfies. She wrote, “Stay home, stay safe... Don’t lose hope.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram Stories

Recently, Kareena shared important information about how to deal with anxiety amid the Covid-19 pandemic and urged everyone to ‘always make time to unwind’. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Be kind to your mind. Reach out to a loved one or a professional mental health expert when the going gets tough and always make time to unwind.”

Kareena has been using her Instagram page to share posts on Covid-19 and urging everyone to get vaccinated. In one of her posts, she said that she and Saif explained to their elder son, Taimur, about the need for adults to get inoculated. In another, she urged everyone to empathise with the healthcare workers, who have been working tirelessly during the pandemic.

Saif and Kareena welcomed their second child, a baby boy, this February. While she has shared partial glimpses of the little one’s face, his name is yet to be revealed.

Kareena was most recently seen in an episode of the celebrity cooking show Star vs Food. She will be seen next on the big screen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the titular role. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s Takht.