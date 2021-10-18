Kareena Kapoor shares stunning no make-up selfie, says 'Let's go Monday'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares pictures of her and her family on Instagram. While last month she posted several photos from her Maldives trip, today she shared a no make-up look with her fans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest picture shared on her Instagram Stories, Kareena can be seen dressed in black halter top and a blue cap. She captioned the picture saying, “Let's go Monday.”

Kareena Kapoor shared the picture on Instagram Stories. (Instagram)

Earlier, when Kareena went to Maldives for a family vacation, she updated her fans via several selfies and photos that also featured husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena and Saif earlier got trolled for naming their second son Jehangir. After the entire controversy, Kareena in a recent interview shared how she is dealing with the whole incident. “I have to start meditating now that I am pushed against the wall. We are talking about two innocent children here. I am a positive person and I want to spread happiness and positivity. There is no place for negativity in our lives. Look at what Covid-19 pandemic has done. It has brought the world closer. That’s what all of us should think about," she told India Today.

Read More: Kareena Kapoor shares unseen pic with Saif Ali Khan on wedding anniversary, Priyanka Chopra says ‘god bless'

On the work front, Kareena has launched her book titled Pregnancy Bible, which captures her her physical and emotional experiences from both her pregnancies. She will also be making debut as a producer with director Hansal Mehta’s yet-to-be-titled thriller. She will also act in the film.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the title role. The Advait Chandan directorial is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis’ Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role.