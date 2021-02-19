Kareena Kapoor, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor was seen out and about in Mumbai on Friday. She was seen with her son Taimur Ali Khan, and was clicked by the paparazzi.

Kareena, who had not been spotted in the public eye since Sunday, was expected to deliver her second baby on Monday. However, it seems like the mommy and baby are taking their own sweet time.

Kareena was seen in a beige, polka dot dress while Taimur was seen in a blue shirt and blue pants. While Taimur was wearing a white mask, Kareena was seen wearing dark sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur.

Kareena Kapoor is expected to welcome her second baby soon.

On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a message by the Instagram account of adman @freddy_birdy. In it, he spoke how there are many people in the world who 'get you' even if they don't know you. He used the example of Kareena and her fans to illustrate his point.

"The most important thing to building a relationship, whether at home, at work or in life, is somebody 'getting' you. Now this is a two way street. We want every-body to 'get' us, to understand us, but very few do. Sometimes those closest to us might not get us, but a complete stranger might. We need people to 'get' our jokes, to 'know' why at times we need to keep quiet. Which is why we instantly love people we don't know, like actors and ac-tresses, because we 'get' them. We may not know Kareena Kapoor, but we 'get' her. May very, very few people 'have' you, but may many, many more 'get' you," he wrote. Resharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "I get you @freddy_birdy."

On Thursday, husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen going out for a car ride and Saif was later spotted carrying a few new toys in his hand.