Kareena Kapoor stuns in white bikini as she enjoys a swim in the Aegean Sea during vacation; see photos

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a family holiday in Greece, and she is making the most of it. The actor has been sharing photos from her Greece vacation on Instagram. However, it is her latest pictures that are giving major vacation FOMO to her fans.

Kareena enjoys a swim in the Aegean Sea

Kareena Kapoor is holidaying with family.

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Kareena shared photos of herself swimming in the Aegean Sea in a white bikini. The water looks crystal blue, and Kareena appears to be enjoying a peaceful getaway with her family. The pictures were taken from a private yacht. She captioned the photos, "Just me and the Aegean Sea." Though Saif and Kareena have not disclosed the exact location of their holiday, many believe that the couple are vacationing in Greece.

Kareena Kapoor shares vacation photos.

Kareena Kapoor shares vacation photos.

Kareena's beach vacation

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{{^usCountry}} Kareena has been sharing several photos from her vacation. Earlier, she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan coming out of the water after a relaxing swim during the holiday. Kareena, who was sitting on the shore, clicked his photo and shared it on social media. She wrote, "Summer’s going well 🌈♥️🔥 #HotHusband." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kareena has been sharing several photos from her vacation. Earlier, she shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan coming out of the water after a relaxing swim during the holiday. Kareena, who was sitting on the shore, clicked his photo and shared it on social media. She wrote, "Summer’s going well 🌈♥️🔥 #HotHusband." {{/usCountry}}

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In another set of pictures, Kareena flaunted a no-makeup look. She wore a bandana and a striped blue shirt over her swimwear. She shared selfies in the look and wrote in the caption, "Loving this bandana as you can see 🤣❤️💁🏻‍♀️."

Kareena, Saif's love story

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's love story began on the sets of their 2008 film Tashan. The couple have a 10-year age gap, but despite it, they quickly fell for each other. They made their relationship public in 2008 after Saif got Kareena's name tattooed on his forearm. They tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony on October 16, 2012. They are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena's films

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On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again. The multi-starrer featured Ajay Devgn in the lead role, along with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. She also starred in Hansal Mehta’s mystery thriller The Buckingham Murders, but the film failed to mint moolah at the box office.

Kareena now has Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Daayra in the pipeline. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.