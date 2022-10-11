Kareena Kapoor takes over London streets in style, poses with Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla. See pic

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's film in London. The actor took some time off her work schedule to reunite with her close friends Malaika Arora and Natasha Poonawalla in London. The trio wore dark sunglasses as they posed in style on a street in the UK capital. Natasha shared a photo of their Sunday outing via an Instagram post. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora walk in rain as they reunite in London, fans call them 'gorgeous'

Sharing the photo on Monday, Natasha wrote in the caption, “Sundays done right… girlfriends and my babies! Missed my Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora.” She added heart emojis to the caption. Amrita commented on the post, “Miss you all.” A fan also commented, “Gorgeousness in one frame.”

Apart from their matching sunglasses, Kareena and Malaika Arora also pouted and gave similar poses in the photo clicked during daytime. Malaika wore a brown jacket over her beige top and matching pants, while Kareena wore a white and blue jacket over blue denims. She added brown boots to her look. Natasha was seen in a black and white dress worn with a jacket. They posed together outside Scott's restaurant in Mayfair, London.

Kareena Kapoor with Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla in London.

Earlier, Malaika, who is in London with actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, had also dropped a few pictures with Kareena. The first photo showed Kareena and Malaika pouting on the streets of London. The two wore winter clothes. The second picture featured the friends holding umbrellas. "From Londres with love, Kareena Kapoor," Malaika had captioned her post. Kareena and Malaika's images garnered several likes and comments. "My gorgeous girls," Amrita had commented.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor recently attended a football match at Stamford Bridge stadium. Arjun cheered for his favourite team Chelsea FC, which won the game. Kareena, on the other hand, has been sharing pictures from the UK as she films her upcoming movie. She recently shared a photo of herself from the set, and wrote, “Day 1. Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this.” A few days later, she shared another set of pictures, with the caption, “Freezing in the Forest but must Pose for you guys…”

Kareena was last seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film released in theatres in August, and premiered on Netflix on Wednesday. While the film did not perform well at the box office, a section of viewers is now praising it after watching it on Netflix. Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

