Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora walk in rain as they reunite in London, fans call them 'gorgeous'. See pics

Malaika Arora has shared a glimpse of her reunion with BFF Kareena Kapoor in London. The two of them went on a walk around the city and also enjoyed in the rain as it started drizzling. Malaika is currently on a vacation in the city with actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Kareena has started shooting in the city for her next with director Hansal Mehta. Also read: Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora out on a date night, watches Chelsea match in London

Sharing two pictures with Kareena, Malaika Arora wrote on Instagram, “From londres with love (lips emoji) @kareenakapoorkhan.” The first picture shows them walking on a London street and pouting for the camera as they are clicked together. The second picture shows the two of them holding umbrellas as they walk in rain.

Malaika Arora shared pictures with Kareena Kapoor.

Malaika's sister and Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora commented on their pics, “My gorgeous girls,” with several heart emojis. A fan also commented, “You both are so gorgeous.”

Kareena flew to London last week. She is accompanied by her younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan. The two were spotted at the Mumbai airport before their departure. Kareena later shared a picture from the sets, teasing her look from the Hansal Mehta film. She wrote, “Day 1. Film number 67 or 68? Chalo guys let’s do this." The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Malaika has been in London with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The two have been regularly sharing pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts. The couple went on to watch a Chelsea match in the city recently and Arjun expressed his joy to have her beside him during the match. He wrote along with a picture of Malaika, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge!!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!!”

