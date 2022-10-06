Arjun Kapoor takes Malaika Arora out on a date night, watches Chelsea match in London

Star couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in London and recently attended a football match at Stamford Bridge stadium. Arjun cheered for his favourite team Chelsea FC against Milan, which won the game. Arjun and Malaika celebrated the team’s win with each other and jointly shared glimpses of their experience. Also read: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora visit London restaurant on romantic date

Sharing the pictures, Arjun Kapoor wrote on Instagram, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right) (wink emoji) @malaikaaroraofficial.”

In the first picture, Arjun appears to be placing a kiss on Malaika’s head as she clicked their selfie. While Arjun looked in a collared jacket with a blue t-shirt, Malaika wore a white high neck sweater underneath a black blazer for their game night. In another picture, both of them are seen smiling for the camera while the Bhoot Police actor posed with game tickets in his hand. They also added videos from their stalls in the stadium. In one of them, Malaika is seen enjoying her time and happily dancing during the match.

Reacting to their pictures and videos, Gabriella Demetriades commented and called Arjun and Malaika “Cuties.” Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Meanwhile, Malaika added to her Instagram Stories, “Thank U @chelsea @arjunkapoor for the awesome experience n wat a win.”

Arjun has been in London for weeks now as he is filming for his upcoming untitled film. After Malaika joined him later, the couple has been sharing updates from their outings on social media. They have been dating for a long time now. They made their relationship official in 2019 after much speculation.

Talking about their relationship, Malaika recently called Arjun her biggest cheerleader and gave him the ‘best boyfriend’ tag. She told Masala!, “He is that not only that I bond with him, but he is also my best friend. It’s very important to love your best friend and fall in love with him. Arjun gets me, he understands me, he says it the way things are.” She was previously married to Arbaaz Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON