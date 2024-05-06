Kareena Kapoor tells stepson Ibrahim ‘tumhara koi haq nahi tum itne handsome lago’ as he poses with Charles Leclerc

Ibrahim Ali Khan had an exciting first day as the Puma brand ambassador. As part of their partnership, Ibrahim spent a day at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, in Miami, Florida. He shared a bunch of photos from the visit, including a few with racing star Charles LeClerc. (Also read: Ibrahim Ali Khan's first Instagram post is all about ‘legacy’. See his Nawabi pictures) Ibrahim Ali Khan posted a bunch of photos from his day out at Formula 1.

Ibrahim's Insta dump

Ibrahim wore a red Ferrari jersey and posed with Charles, even sharing a few laughs with him. He joked that his jersey must have caused confusion with Charles too. “I know, even Charles confused me for a Ferrari driver. @charles_leclerc @pumaindia,” he wrote. He later reposted a picture of Charles lifting a trophy after he finished in the 3rd position. McLaren's Lando Norris won the first Formula One race of his career with a shock victory over world champion Max Verstappen.

A flurry of cute comments

Ibrahim is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He is the younger brother of actor Sara Ali Khan. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor, who shared a happy relationship with both Sara and Ibrahim. Kareena, who is also a Puma brand ambassador, commented on Ibrahim's post. “Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ke tum itne handsome lago (you have no right to look this handsome),” she wrote, giving a fresh spin to her famous line from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Ibrahim's fangirls were fawning at his picture with Charles. “2 crush ko ek hi photo me kaise dekhu (How do I focus on both my crushes in a single picture),” wrote a fan. “Charles must've seen Tararumpum that might be the reason he got confused man,” joked another fan. Ibrahim's father Saif played an F1 driver in 2007 movie Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Ibrahim is expected to make his debut as an actor in Bollywood soon. He worked as assistant director on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is also reportedly dating Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari.