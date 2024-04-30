Ibrahim Ali Khan's first Instagram post is all about ‘legacy’. See his Nawabi pictures

As promised, Ibrahim Ali Khan has made his long-awaited Instagram debut. After assuring fans through a paparazzi video that he'd announce his arrival on the platform at 11 am today, Ibrahim didn't disappoint. (Also Read – Sara Ali Khan says she doesn't want to set an example for brother Ibrahim: ‘It is his life, his luck, his talent’) Ibrahim Ali Khan makes his Instagram debut

Ibrahim's Instagram debut

At 13 minutes past 11 am, Ibrahim shared his first Instagram post. It's a photoshoot for the sportswear giant Puma, of which he's been announced as a brand ambassador. Interestingly, his stepmother Kareena Kapoor also endorses the brand.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The first two pictures have him posing in the same look – a green collared T-shirt with front pockets and printed rolled-up sleeves. He pairs it with beige trousers and green sneakers. It's an indoor setting as he sits on a chair cross-legged in the first one, and leans against a wooden desk in the second one, sporting a sweet smile.

The last two pictures are from an outdoor setting, where he poses against a white cycle in the lawn. He wears a white collared T-shirt, paired with white shorts, maroon sneakers, and a matching cardigan casually tied around his neck. He looks away from the camera in both pictures, also sporting round-rimmed sunglasses for a close-up.

Ibrahim wrote in the caption, “Legacy? I’ll make my own (prize emoji). Taking my first stride with @pumaindia.”

Internet reacts

Instagram users couldn't contain their excitement at Ibrahim's much-anticipated debut. One left a hilarious comment, “im straight until its him.” Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda wrote, “Iggy on IG. WELCOMEEEEEE (heart eyes emoji).” “Now this is a good morning,” commented a third one.

Some users restarted the discourse of how similar he looks to his actor-father Saif Ali Khan. “POV: Saif Ali khan lived through the last generation, this generation and wil through the next 2 (teary-eyed laughter emoji) - CLONE,” commented a user. Another simply wrote, “More Saif than Saif Saif’s.”

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. He's also the younger brother of actor Sara Ali Khan. He's all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sarzameen.