Sara Ali Khan says she doesn't want to set an example for brother Ibrahim: ‘It is his life, his luck, his talent’

With Sara Ali Khan already an established name in the industry, all eyes are now on her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is also looking to make his foray into Bollywood. In a recent interview with ANI, Sara opened up about how talented Ibrahim is as she wished him good luck and success in the industry. (Also Read – Sara Ali Khan on making her family proud: ‘I want to inspire my brother Ibrahim as an elder sister’) Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to follow in Sara Ali Khan's footsteps and make his Bollywood acting debut

What Sara said

Asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No (I don't feel like setting an example for him). My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet.

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim's 'aapa' said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child."

About Sara's projects

Meanwhile, Sara is busy promoting her latest release Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is based on pre-Independence India and the life of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Usha founded Congress Radio, which was instrumental during the Quit India movement in 1942.

Speaking about the film, she said, "I did not know about the contributions that she (Usha) made and that's what made me feel excited and inspired me to do this film. This story deserves to be told. At such a young age, she started an underground radio station that galvanised the Indian national struggle by getting so many people from the country together. Today's youth needs to hear this story of self-belief, conviction and undying perseverance."

Ae Watan Mere Watan is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also features Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles. Emraan Hashmi also has a special appearance in the Kannan Iyer directorial as nationalist and freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia.

The film is streaming on Prime Video India.