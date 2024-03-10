Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumoured girlfriend Palak Tiwari step out together for date night in Mumbai. Watch

Rumoured couple Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were spotted on a date night in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, a paparazzi account posted a video of the duo sitting inside a car. (Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan hides face as he gets clicked with rumoured GF Palak Tiwari after New Year Party. Watch) Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari on Saturday night.

Palak, Ibrahim go on a date

Both of them looked around as they waited for a person to open the door. At first, Pala stepped out and walked ahead. Ibrahim followed her. For the date night, Palak Tiwari was seen in a black top, trousers and heels. Ibrahim was seen in a dark grey T-shirt, denims and shoes.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rumoured couple was spotted earlier too

In January, too, they were spotted in Mumbai on New Year's Eve. As the paparazzi surrounded their car, Ibrahim hid his face. Palak, too seemed bothered by the attention as well. She is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari. Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

Ibrahim-Palak “don’t want attention on personal life”

Dating rumours of Ibrahim and Palak began in December 2022 after they were spotted together in Mumbai. A source recently told Hindustan Times that they have been in a relationship for quite some time, but “don’t want the attention on their personal life”. “Ibrahim and Palak have found a happy place with each other, and are dating. They like to spend time with each other. However, they want to keep their private lives out of the public glare,” claimed the source.

The insider had also added, “They are starting their careers at the moment. While Tiwari has already made her debut, Ibrahim is working on his debut project at the moment. People have a lot of expectations from them. And that is the reason they don’t want to divert the attention from their professional work to their personal space, and they are working really hard to keep their affair a secret. Their families know about their relationship and are happy for them. But they also understand why they want to keep the relationship out of the public eye, and are supporting them for that.”

About Ibrahim's projects

Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar in his romantic drama Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Reportedly, Ibrahim will be making his acting debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' upcoming project Sarzameen which also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place