 Lando Norris wins first-ever F1 race at Miami Grand Prix, social media erupts in celebration | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lando Norris wins first-ever F1 race at Miami Grand Prix, social media erupts in celebration

ByVrinda Jain
May 06, 2024 07:39 AM IST

This monumental win, Lando Norris's first, sparked jubilant celebrations not just at the podium, but across the globe.

McLaren’s Lando Norris emerged victorious over Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in a thrilling showdown at the Miami Grand Prix (GP) on Sunday. This monumental win, Norris's first, sparked jubilant celebrations not just at the podium, but across the globe. A wave of reactions flooded various social media platforms, underscoring the magnitude of this triumph. (Also Read: Lando Norris' selfie with Alex Albon's grandmother ahead of Japan Grand Prix breaks the Internet)

Lando Norris has won his first-ever F1 race. (Instagram/@F1)
Lando Norris has won his first-ever F1 race. (Instagram/@F1)

Here's how people reacted:

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

More on Miami GP:

Early in the race, Norris was running sixth. However, a safety car at the halfway point of the race worked nicely into the hands of the British driver, who proceeded to extend his first stint. Verstappen was demoted to second after stopping during regular racing conditions, which helped Norris to emerge from the pits and take the lead. (Also Read: BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix)

Verstappen finished second despite his problems behind the wheel, while Charles Leclerc finished third ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who collided with Piastri late in the race, forcing the Piastri to pit for a new front wing.

Sergio Perez finished fifth in the second Red Bull, having completed another Safety Car stop. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell captured some valuable points for Mercedes in sixth and eighth place, respectively.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Lando Norris wins first-ever F1 race at Miami Grand Prix, social media erupts in celebration
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On