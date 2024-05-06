Lando Norris wins first-ever F1 race at Miami Grand Prix, social media erupts in celebration

McLaren’s Lando Norris emerged victorious over Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in a thrilling showdown at the Miami Grand Prix (GP) on Sunday. This monumental win, Norris's first, sparked jubilant celebrations not just at the podium, but across the globe. A wave of reactions flooded various social media platforms, underscoring the magnitude of this triumph. (Also Read: Lando Norris' selfie with Alex Albon's grandmother ahead of Japan Grand Prix breaks the Internet) Lando Norris has won his first-ever F1 race. (Instagram/@F1)

Here's how people reacted:

Early in the race, Norris was running sixth. However, a safety car at the halfway point of the race worked nicely into the hands of the British driver, who proceeded to extend his first stint. Verstappen was demoted to second after stopping during regular racing conditions, which helped Norris to emerge from the pits and take the lead. (Also Read: BLACKPINK's Lisa stuns with Red Bull's Max Verstappen at 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix)

Verstappen finished second despite his problems behind the wheel, while Charles Leclerc finished third ahead of Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz, who collided with Piastri late in the race, forcing the Piastri to pit for a new front wing.

Sergio Perez finished fifth in the second Red Bull, having completed another Safety Car stop. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell captured some valuable points for Mercedes in sixth and eighth place, respectively.