Kareena Kapoor throws it back to a bikini and the beach in bold International Yoga Day post. See here

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of herself, wearing a bikini and posing on a beach, on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Monday. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:30 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor's post on International Yoga Day.

Actor Kareena Kapoor on International Yoga Day shared a picture of herself striking a pose, on a beach, perhaps during an old vacation. She wore a white bikini as she smiled for the camera.

"Happy International Yoga Day," and "Free your mind," Kareena Kapoor captioned her post, shared on Instagram Stories on Monday. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan recently returned from an Alibaug getaway.

Kareena is a keen practitioner of yoga, and often shares pictures from her sessions on social media. "Yoga is a must," Kareena had captioned an old Instagram post, which showed her in various poses.

Her friend, Malaika Arora, said in a recent interview that she and Kareena often exchange notes on diet and fitness. She told a leading daily, "Of course, we do, and that's something that we all are very passionate about. We love food, workouts and fitness levels. So yes, these are things that we all discuss. We all motivate, push, and help each other out. So, for example, tomorrow, if my sister says I don't have any company to workout, I’ll say no problem, I'll come over and that goes with Bebo too. We all work out with each other, help each other. We give each other workout routines, diet, nutrition, etc."

Kareena and her Saif welcomed their second son earlier this year. They've decided to keep the child's name and face hidden from the media, after experiencing intense media scrutiny following the birth of their first son, four-year-old Taimur.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor meets her BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora after 2 months, shares pics from get-together

She recently shared a picture of Taimur stretched out on a yoga mat. She wrote in her caption, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know."

kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan international yoga day

