Kareena Kapoor to reunite with Salman Khan for Raj and DK's superhero film? Here's what we know

Salman Khan and Raj & DK are set to collaborate on a superhero film backed by Mythri Movie Makers. It will be the first time that Salman will be playing a superhero on screen. Now, the buzz is that Kareena Kapoor is in talks to be considered for the film's female lead. If Kareena comes on board, it will mark her fifth collaboration with Salman Khan.

Salman and Kareena to pair up again?

Salman Khan with Kareena Kapoor in a still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

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Kareena has worked with Salman previously in Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Kyon Ki... (2005) and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009). Kareena also featured in the popular song Fevikol Se in Salman's Dabangg 2.

As per reports, Kareena Kapoor is in advanced talks with the filmmaker duo to play the leading lady. While she has not formally signed the project yet, she has responded enthusiastically to the role and expressed her interest verbally. Salman Khan is believed to have personally reached out to her, further accelerating discussions.

Salman's upcoming projects

In the meantime, Salman is gearing up for the release of the war drama, titled Maatrubhumi. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel leading his men against a bigger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous tales of last stand. The makers say that the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family.

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{{^usCountry}} The film was set to release in theatres on April 17, but was postponed. A new date is yet to be officially confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film was set to release in theatres on April 17, but was postponed. A new date is yet to be officially confirmed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Last month, Salman announced his next film, an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be backed by producer Dil Raju. Posting a picture with Vamshi, Salman wrote in the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last month, Salman announced his next film, an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be backed by producer Dil Raju. Posting a picture with Vamshi, Salman wrote in the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.” {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in the investigative crime thriller Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. In the film, she stars alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran.

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