IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor treats fans to a selfie, shares motivational message: 'Get up and move it move it'
Kareena Kapoor shares a selfie and gives her fans a message.
Kareena Kapoor shares a selfie and gives her fans a message.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor treats fans to a selfie, shares motivational message: 'Get up and move it move it'

  • Kareena Kapoor treated her fans with a selfie with an important message. The Omkara star used an Instagram filter and was seen without any makeup.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:14 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday gave a motivational message to her fans and followers in her latest Instagram post. Sharing a picture of hers in a white tank top she wrote, "Get up and move it move it" followed by several emoticons.

She seemed all geared up to hit the gym. The Omkara star shared the photo with a filter that sees her donning a no makeup look. Fans adored the actor's beauty and left red heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier in the day, Kareena re-shared her friend Amrita Arora's Instagram story in which the duo, along with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and several of their friends are together and decked up inside a jet. "Take us back. Cocktails with the gang... when? I miss you all," Kareena captioned her post.

The actor has been feeling nostalgic about all her past holidays abroad. She recently shared a selfie from an earlier trip to Switzerland and wrote, "Apres ski days Will they return?" Après-ski is a French term that translates literally to 'after ski' or 'after skiing'.

The Jab We Met actor had also shared a picture from a family trip to London, her favourite city. Kareena had said, "Always better together PS: London, I can't wait to be back."

Kareena, Saif, and their four-year-old son Taimur welcomed 2020 in Switzerland's Gstaad. Towards the end of 2020, Kareena had expressed regret that they couldn't celebrate in a similar way again, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. She'd written in a throwback post, "Will miss you this year...Gstaad my love.”

In a recent post, shared by her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan, she was seen posing along with her Taimur. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a boy, in February. She returned to work a little over a month later. Kareena worked through most of her pregnancy, recording her talk show as well as appearing in ads. She also went on a holiday to Dharamshala where Saif had been shooting for his film, Bhoot Police.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Dia Mirza inspires as she turns terrace into gym, does mild workouts and yoga. Watch

Kareena's last movie was Angrezi Medium and she will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha, opposite Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the Bollywood flick is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kareena kapoor khan kareena kapoor

Related Stories

Anusha had been in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra for several years.
Anusha had been in a relationship with actor Karan Kundra for several years.
tv

Anusha speaks on her breakup: 'Disappointed in what I had accepted'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Anusha Dandekar conducted a QNA (Question and Answer) session on Instagram. In one of the questions, a fan asked Anusha about her breakup and relationship status.
READ FULL STORY
The Big Bull movie review: Abhishek Bachchan plays stock broker Hemant Shah.
The Big Bull movie review: Abhishek Bachchan plays stock broker Hemant Shah.
bollywood

The Big Bull review: Abhishek's daunting film makes messiah out of a criminal

By Soumya Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The Big Bull movie review: Director Kookie Gulati makes a very weird decision to turn Abhishek Bachchan's money-looting, maniacally laughing stock broker Hemant Shah into a messiah of the masses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP