Kareena Kapoor wants sister Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for her son Taimur Ali Khan: 'He loves it'

Actor Kareena Kapoor has asked her sister-actor Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for her son Taimur Ali Khan. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared pictures from her photoshoot for a fast food restaurant chain. For the ad, Karisma gave different poses as she sat next to a tub full of chicken. (Also Read | Hrithik Roshan talks of Saif Ali Khan's 'powerful presence' as they wrap Vikram Vedha filming; Kareena Kapoor reacts)

Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Weekends ko thoda Crispy banaya jae (Let's make the weekend crispy). Visited the newest KFC restaurant in town, it was wonderful! @PhoenixPalladium Mall. This KFC is just Woohoo! Adore the design, look and feel. PS: Don’t be surprised if you spot me here again - KFC you soon! #KFCatPalladium #collab."

Reacting to the post, Kareena commented, "Send some chicken for Tim (red heart emoji) he loves it (laughing emojis)." Karisma replied, "@kareenakapoorkhan it’s on the way! (poultry leg emoji)."

Karisma shared pictures from her photoshoot for a fast food restaurant chain.

Taimur is also called Tim and is the elder son of Kareena and her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child in 2016. Kareena and Saif are parents to another son Jehangir Ali Khan, also called Jeh, whom they welcomed in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kareena has several films in the pipeline. Currently, she is busy shooting for an upcoming untitled thriller with Vijay Varma. The movie, which stars Kareena, Vijay and Jaideep Ahlawat is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project marks Kareena's OTT debut. It is a screen adaptation of one of Keigo Higashino's works, The Devotion of Suspect X.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film, which is the official remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 film Forrest Gump, is directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Saif will be seen next in the action film Vikram Vedha alongside Hrithik Roshan. The upcoming Hindi movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. Filmmaker duo Pushkar and Gayatri, who helmed the original film, have directed the Hindi version as well. The shoot of Vikram Vedha commenced in October 2021. The film has been shot at various locations such as Abu Dhabi, Lucknow and Mumbai. It also stars Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Films and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is produced by S. Sashikanth and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is scheduled to be released worldwide theatrically on September 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON