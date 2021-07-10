Kareena Kapoor wants to sleep over at Saif Ali Khan’s home in old cola ad, Preity Zinta-Fardeen Khan feature too

Long before they got into a relationship, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor featured together in a television commercial for a cola brand. The ad, which also featured Fardeen Khan and Preity Zinta, came out in 2003.

In the first part of the ad, Kareena Kapoor and Preity Zinta ask their neighbours, Saif Ali Khan and Fardeen Khan, if they can keep two bottles of the cold drink in their fridge. As Saif and Fardeen agree, Kareena remarks that they are ‘sweet boys’. However, she and Preity are in for a shock in the evening, when they return and find their bottles empty.

Saif and Fardeen claim that the bottles leaked and spoiled their fridge. However, Preity realises that they lied and calls them ‘chor (thieves)’. The ad ends with the two men laughing about being shameless when it comes to the cola.

The second part of the video has Kareena and Preity exacting revenge. The two show up at Saif and Fardeen’s house, claiming that their house has a blown fuse and requesting to spend the night there. Saif and Fardeen happily agree. Kareena says that their fridge has enough supply of the cola and Preity tosses Saif and Fardeen the keys as they offer to go and get it.

However, upon arriving at Kareena and Preity’s house, Saif and Fardeen realise that they have been conned and the fridge is empty. Kareena and Preity lock Saif and Fardeen out of their own house and chill with two bottles of cola.

Saif and Kareena went on to star in several films such as Omkara, Tashan and Kurbaan. The two got married in 2012 and have two children -- four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan and a baby boy who was born in February. They are yet to reveal the name of their younger son.