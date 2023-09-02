Kareena Kapoor 'was asked to leave' Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai three days before the shoot, claims Ameesha Patel

Ameesha Patel has said that filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had asked Kareena Kapoor to leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as they had differences. Ameesha was talking to Bollywood Bubble in a new interview when she recalled what Rakesh had told him at the time she bagged her first Bollywood film. Ameesha and Hrithik had a dream debut with the film in 2001 and the film proved to be a major success for both the lead actors. (Also read: Ameesha Patel thanks Anil Sharma as he celebrates Gadar 2 success)

'Kareena was asked to leave'

Ameesha Patel recalls replacing Kareena Kapoor in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked about the time Kareena walked out of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai after shooting for a few days, Ameesha told the YouTube channel, “Actually, she didn’t back out. From what Rakesh ji told me, he asked her to leave the film because they were having differences. And Pinkie aunty (Rakesh's wife), said that they were shocked because the set was ready, and a replacement Sonia had to be found in three days, and crores of rupees (had been spent) on that set. It was Hrithik’s debut and everyone was really stressed. Pinky aunty told me that the day Rakesh saw me at the wedding, he did not sleep all night. He was like ‘I got my Sonia, I got my Sonia, but I hope she says yes’.” She added that when she got the offer, she had no idea about the backstory and the sleepless night Rakesh had after meeting Ameesha.

Rakesh Roshan praises Ameesha

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also said, “Rakesh uncle always says, ‘This girl paid attention to everything I taught her on sets.’ He always praises me and says I was a blessing in disguise.” She then thanked her destiny for all that happened ever since.

When Rakesh decided to replace Kareena Kapoor due to Babita

In a 2020 interview with The Quint, Rakesh Roshan had said that he decided to replace Kareena as the lead actor in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai due to the actor's mom Babita's interference.

Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai sequel?

During the interview, Ameesha also expressed hopes for a sequel to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and Humraaz when asked about those films. She added that if the audience wants it, and the makers can find a justifiable storyline to make a sequel, then it should be made.

Kareena on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an old interview with Filmfare magazine, Kareena Kapoor had said that she was glad she walked out of Kaho Naa Pyaar. She added that Ameesha did not look beautiful in the film and even had pimples and under-eye bags in a few portions. Kareena added that even after she left the movie, there were no problems between Hrithik and her.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON