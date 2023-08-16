Kareena Kapoor wishes her ‘ultimate lover’ Saif Ali Khan on his birthday; Sara and Ibrahim bring him balloons

Kareena Kapoor had a special picture to share on her Instagram on the occasion of her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan's birthday. The actor is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Wednesday. Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen arriving at the actor's home with balloons ahead of celebrations. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor arrives from Europe vacation in style; spotted with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh at airport. Watch)

Kareena's latest Instagram post

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 53rd birthday on Wednesday, August 16.

Kareena posted a picture of Saif and herself relaxing by the pool. While Kareena sported a pink monokini, Saif was shirtless and wore deep blue shorts. Kareena wrote in the caption: "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram…even though he’s in front of me smiling away…and why not?it’s his birthday…May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan…(rainbow emoticon) Happy Birthday to my Ultimate Lover…(red heart emoticons) There truly is no one like you …Kind ,Generous,Crazy …ok I can go on writing all day …but gotta go eat Cake…"

Celeb reactions

In the comments Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Happy happy birthday Saif! We love you!" While, Rhea Kapoor said, "Happy birthday saif!" Kareena's sister Karishma Kapoor reacted with red heart and star emoticons. Amrita Arora commented, "Saifu day," while Maheep Kapoor also wished the actor on his birthday.

Sara and Ibrahim arrive with balloons

Meanwhile, paparazzo spotted Saif's children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan arriving at the actor's house with balloons. One of the balloons read, 'Best Dad,' as both of them rushed inside the house.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh, whom he married in 1991. The couple had a messy divorce in 2004. Kareena got married to Saif on October 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating each other. They were blessed with two sons, Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in The Crew also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's thriller, based on the book The Devotion of Suspect X, with actor Vijay Varma, and Hansal Mehta's untitled next.

Meanwhile, Saif was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. The film, which was based on the Ramayana, starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. It created immense controversy upon release, with many slamming the poor dialogues and cartoonish VFX. He has Devara and the sequel to Go Goa Gone in the pipeline.

