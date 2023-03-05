Kareena Kapoor wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on 22nd birthday with cutest pic of Saif Ali Khan with him, Taimur, Jehangir

Ibrahim Ali Khan, the eldest son of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh, turned 22 on Sunday. Most of his family members, including Saif's second wife, actor Kareena Kapoor, shared a sweet birthday post for him on Instagram. Also read: Bollywood star kids assemble to party: Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more. See pics

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a throwback picture of Ibrahim with Saif and her two sons, Taimur and Jehangir. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy.” The picture is from Saif's birthday celebration at his home last year.

Saif Ali Khan with Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir.

The picture was originally shared by Saba last year with the caption, “Bebo's Boys. Found one more pic and I had to share. Can't miss Iggy's (Ibrahim) protective gesture towards his two brothers... Mahsha'Allah."

Saba Ali Khan also wished Ibrahim on Sunday. She shared a picture of him decked up in a black suit on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "My handsome nephew… Happy birthday. I love you. You're a real gentleman and I am so proud! Keep shining!"

Saba Ali Khan shared a pic of Ibrahim Ali Khan as well.

Soha shared a birthday wish for Ibrahim.

Soha Ali shared a throwback picture with Ibrahim, also featuring her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She wrote, Hope you can stop to smell the roses on your birthday. Happy birthday Iggy."

Saif has four kids, two from his first wife Amrita and two from Kareena, his second wife. While Sara Ali Khan, 27, and Ibrahim, 22, are Amrita's kids, Kareena has sons Taimur, 5, and Jehangir, 2.

Ibrahim is currently learning the ropes of filmmaking and was an assistant director on the sets of Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana AzmI and Dharmendra. It will release on July 28 this year.

Talking about Ibrahim's stint on the film set, Saif had told Zoom in an interview last year. “I am concerned for his future and I am happy he is working hard. I think he has done well in school and like any parent, I’m full of nervous prayer that his future goes well.” He had also said, “At a certain age you should be unpretentious and simple which I see in young Ibrahim and it's nice."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON