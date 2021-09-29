Kareena Kapoor wishes 'little princess' Inaaya on her 4th birthday, mom Soha Ali Khan gives peek of 'unicorn land' party

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Wednesday rang in her fourth birthday. Taking to Instagram Stories, Soha gave glimpses of the celebrations, which included colourful balloons, customised family photo books, and Inaaya's 'unicorn land' party.

In the first picture, Soha Ali Khan gave a peek of a room decorated with tassels and balloons of different colours. "Birthday eve," was written on the photo. Inaaya, in a pink frock along with her teddy bear and customised cushion, sat at a table in front of a tablet in the second picture.

In the next two video clips, Inaaya looked at photos featuring her family members as the Happy Birthday song played on. Soha captioned the clip, "She loves these!!!!" In the last clip, Inaaya stood in front of a board that read, "welcome to Inaaya's unicorn land," as she blew on a whistle. The birthday song played here, too, as Soha wrote, "And so it begins."

Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Inaaya on Instagram. Sharing a black and white picture of Inaaya, she wrote, “Happy birthday to our little princess... Inaaya! Reach for the stars always beautiful girl.” She credited Kunal as the photographer.

Reacting to the post, Amrita Arora wrote, "Happy happy birthday Inaaya." Saba Ali Khan commented, "Love you inni jaan .. Happy Birthday. God bless."

Earlier Saba had also shared a throwback picture of Inaaya on her Instagram Stories. She had written, "Happy 4th Birthday my Inni Jaan. I love you..always."

Soha, along with Inaaya, recently returned to Mumbai after staying with her mother Sharmila Tagore at the Pataudi Palace. Kunal Kemmu didn't accompany them.