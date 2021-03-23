Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor wishes Samara on her birthday, Neetu says 'Wish I could be there with you today'
Kareena Kapoor wishes Samara on her birthday, Neetu says 'Wish I could be there with you today'

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter, Samara, turned 10 on Tuesday. Her grandmother Neetu Singh, and aunts Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor wished her on her birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor shares her wishes for Samara's tenth birthday.

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wished a happy birthday to niece Samara as she turned 10 on Tuesday. Samara is Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's daughter. Samara's grandmother, Neetu Singh, also posted messages for Samara.

Kareena posted a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Samara!" In the picture, Samara is seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with a cap with her name on it.

Neetu also posted the same image and wrote in a post, "Happy birthday my precious doll! Love you too much. Wish I could be there with you today!"

Sharing pictures with her daughter, Riddhima posted on her Instagram page late Monday, "To my most precious! To the most beautiful girl - You have grown up so fine & you make me proud everyday! I love you my Sam ♥️ May your birthday sparkle just as much as you do! Happiest birthday my princess #samaraturns10." Many celebs showered their love and wishes. Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy 10th Birthday Samara."

Irrfan's son Babil discovers notebook he had gifted to 'greatest dad'

Manoj Bajpayee: Getting a National Award makes you forget everything wrong that has happened in the past

Sara Ali Khan joins Vijay Deverakonda and Karan Johar for a fun night out

Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol

Pooja Makhija commented, "Shine bright little Sam! God bless you always. Happy birthday!" Farah Khan Ali wrote, "Happy birthday Samara." Neelam Kothari Soni also commented, "Happy birthday my darling Samara." Riddhima also shared a closeup picture of a locket with the birthday girl's name, 'Samara', on her Insta Stories.

Also read: Amrita Rao breastfeeding son Veer is the 'most beautiful sight', says RJ Anmol

Karisma Kapoor also wrote in an Instagram post, "Happy birthday Samara! Sending lots of love and warm wishes on your birthday."

