bollywood

Kareena, Karisma, Randhir spotted as Kapoor family congregates post Rajiv Kapoor's death

Members of the Kapoor family -- Kareena, Karisma, Randhir, Babita -- were spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her father Randhir Kapoor spotted after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor were spotted with their mother, Babita, as the Kapoor family congregated after the death of Rajiv Kapoor on Tuesday. The occasional actor -- brother of Kareena's father, Randhir, and son of the late Raj Kapoor -- suffered a heart attack. He was 58.

Pictures shared on social media showed Kareena, wearing a white salwar suit, outside her residence. She was joined by Karisma and Babita, as they all got into a car.

Randhir, meanwhile, was spotted outside the hospital, walking with the help of a stick. Pictures showed him surrounded by a large crowd as he walked towards his car.

Rajiv attended the annual Kapoor family Christmas lunch in 2020, and was seen in a group picture shared by Kareena on Instagram. The photo showed him sitting next to Randhir and Kunal Kapoor. The Kapoor family lost two members -- Rishi and Ritu -- last year.

Rajiv made his debut in Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983, but was perhaps best known for playing the lead role in his father's last directorial venture, Ram Teri Ganga Maili in 1985.

Also read: Rajiv Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's brother and Raj Kapoor's son, dies at 58; Neetu Kapoor pays tribute

Many of his industry friends offered condolences upon his death. His sister-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, shared a post on Instagram, while others such as Neil Nitin Mukesh and Ranvir Shorey posted tweets.

