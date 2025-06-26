Karisma Kapoor breaks silence after Sunjay Kapur's death, thanks everyone for support

Actor Karisma Kapoor acknowledged the heartfelt wishes from fans and close friends on her 51st birthday. The actor has had a tough month after the loss of her ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, on June 12. She was present at the funeral in New Delhi as well as the prayer meet, and stood by the family with her kids Samaira and Kiaan. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor smiles with Saif Ali Khan in unseen pic in sombre birthday wish from Kareena: ‘It’s been a tough year’) Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died on June 12.

Karisma's note of gratitude

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Karisma wrote a sombre note, which read, “Thank you everyone for ur warm wishes and support (red heart and folded hands emoticons).”

This is the first time Karisma has shared a note after the death of Sunjay Kapur.

Check out her note below:

Karisma via Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Karisma's sister Kareena Kapoor penned a sweet note on her birthday and acknowledged the tough times they have had. It read, “This is my most favourite picture of you both (heart emoji)... To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe… It’s been a tough year for us”.

She went on to add, “But you know what … as they say tough times don’t last … the toughest sisters do…To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend … Happy birthday My Lolo (heart emoji) @therealkarismakapoor.”

About Sunjay Kapur's death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. His friend and business associate Suhel Seth told ANI that 'Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. His company, Sona Comstar, listed the cause of the death as a heart attack in their statement, but did not divulge more details.

Sunjay married actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003. The couple had two children, Samaira (19) and Kiaan (13). In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent, which was finalised in 2016.