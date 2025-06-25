Search
Wednesday, Jun 25, 2025
Karisma Kapoor smiles with Saif Ali Khan in unseen pic in sombre birthday wish from Kareena: ‘It’s been a tough year’

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 25, 2025 11:56 AM IST

On Wednesday, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a sweet post for her sister Karisma Kapoor on her 51st birthday.

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to social media to wish her sister Karisma Kapoor a happy birthday, sharing a heartfelt post that acknowledged the tough times they're facing after the loss of Karisma's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur. Despite the challenges, Kareena expressed hope that better days are ahead and that they will emerge stronger together. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan arrive at prayer meet for Sunjay Kapur in Delhi; offer condolences

The comment section on Kareena's post was flooded with love and birthday wishes for Karisma Kapoor.
Kareena’s post for Karisma

On Wednesday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a sweet post for her sister Karisma. In the image, Karisma is seen with Kareena’s husband, Saif Ali Khan. Karisma turned 51 on Wednesday. 

Sharing the image, Kareena wrote, “This is my most favourite picture of you both (heart emoji)... To the strongest and the bestest girl in the universe… It’s been a tough year for us”.

“But you know what … as they say tough times don’t last … the toughest sisters do…To my Sister ,my mother ,my best friend … Happy birthday My Lolo (heart emoji) @therealkarismakapoor,” she added.

With the tough times, it seems Kareena was mentioning the death of Karisma’s ex-husband and the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan earlier this year.

The comment section was flooded with love and birthday wishes for Karisma Kapoor, with friends and family showing their support. Malaika Arora penned a sweet note, "Love u Lolo”, while Sonam Kapoor shared, "Happy birthday Lolo, we love you”.

More about Karisma and Kareena

The Kapoor family is navigating a challenging period. Earlier this year, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an intruder in the early hours of January 16. The attack took place at the actor's house in Bandra, which he shares with his wife, Kareena Kapoor, and their two kids: Taimur and Jeh. The actor underwent a five-hour surgery at Lilavati Hospital. A piece of the knife was taken out of the actor's body. Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21.

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, the former husband of actor Karisma, passed away in London on June 12 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo. Kareena, along with Saif, is supporting Karisma during this time. They were also spotted accompanying her to Delhi for the final rites and prayer meeting.

