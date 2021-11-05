Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karisma Kapoor poses with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor calls it ‘adorable’
bollywood

Karisma Kapoor poses with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor calls it ‘adorable’

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan on the occasion of Diwali. See it here.
Karisma Kapoor with her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan on Diwali.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 05, 2021 09:00 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

On the occasion of Diwali, actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Karisma captioned the picture, “Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light." In the picture, Karisma can be seen wearing a pastel kurta while holding Jeh.

Many Bollywood celebrities commented on the picture. Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, “So adorable.” Karisma's cousin Zahan Kapoor wrote, “Ooof what a cutlet.” Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Karisma also shared a picture with Kareena in which the sisters posed on a terrace. Karisma wore a light green salwar suit, while Kareena was dressed in a pink salwar suit. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Diwali from us." Karisma also shared a boomerang video of her and Kareena lighting firecrackers.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Kareena posted a family picture on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life.” In the photo, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan can be seen all decked up while holding their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Kareena is distracted by Jeh, who is seen holding the sleeve of Taimur's kurta.

Read More: Kareena shares pic of 'mera beta' Jeh doing yoga, Karisma calls him, ‘our jaan'

Karisma was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. Since then she has appeared in special roles in movies such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. She made her OTT debut last year alongside Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea in Mentalhood.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Saif will star in Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma. The film will also star Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karisma kapoor jeh ali khan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas perform Lakshmi puja at their Los Angeles home

5

Lamhe turns 30: Anil Kapoor remembers the ‘iconic’ film

Alia Bhatt wraps her arms around Ranbir Kapoor in Diwali photo, fans shower love

Kareena is distracted by Jeh in her arms while posing with Saif-Taimur on Diwali
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP