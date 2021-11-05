Karisma Kapoor poses with nephew Jehangir Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor calls it ‘adorable’

On the occasion of Diwali, actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Karisma captioned the picture, “Such a special Diwali with my J baba. Love and Light." In the picture, Karisma can be seen wearing a pastel kurta while holding Jeh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Bollywood celebrities commented on the picture. Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, “So adorable.” Karisma's cousin Zahan Kapoor wrote, “Ooof what a cutlet.” Maheep Kapoor, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Kareena's manager Poonam Damania dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Karisma also shared a picture with Kareena in which the sisters posed on a terrace. Karisma wore a light green salwar suit, while Kareena was dressed in a pink salwar suit. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Happy Diwali from us." Karisma also shared a boomerang video of her and Kareena lighting firecrackers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Kareena posted a family picture on Instagram. She captioned the picture, “The only one who can distract me from posing…Happy Diwali insta fam…love you all..#the men of my life.” In the photo, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan can be seen all decked up while holding their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Kareena is distracted by Jeh, who is seen holding the sleeve of Taimur's kurta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: Kareena shares pic of 'mera beta' Jeh doing yoga, Karisma calls him, ‘our jaan'

Karisma was last seen on the big screen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq. Since then she has appeared in special roles in movies such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. She made her OTT debut last year alongside Tillotama Shome and Dino Morea in Mentalhood.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. Saif will star in Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V Sharma. The film will also star Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutant Sharvari Wagh. It is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19.