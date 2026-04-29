Karisma Kapoor requests paparazzi ‘zyada zoom mat karna’ during India’s Best Dancer shoot; internet reacts

Karisma Kapoor grabbed attention online after a video from the sets of India’s Best Dancer Season 5 surfaced, where she is seen politely asking paparazzi not to zoom in while taking photos and recording videos.

Karisma Kapoor addresses paparazzi etiquette during India's Best Dancer Season 5 shoot. (Instagram)

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The 90s star, who will be seen as a judge on the upcoming season alongside Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi, was posing for the cameras outside the set when the moment unfolded. Once the shoot concluded, Karisma calmly addressed the photographers and said, “Zyada zoom mat karna (Don’t zoom too much).” (Also read: Shruti Haasan loses cool after being called ‘mumma’ by paparazzi: ‘Kya bak rahe ho tum?’ )

Karisma Kapoor urges paparazzi for respectful photography

The brief interaction quickly sparked conversations online, with many users reacting to concerns around intrusive paparazzi behaviour. Reacting to the video, a Reddit user wrote, “The fact that this needs to be told to grown-a** individuals!” Another user added, “It’s actually very sad.”

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{{^usCountry}} One more netizen commented, “BREAKING NEWS: A mother of two kids, an established actress, and most importantly a woman asks grown men to be decent and basic human beings having basic etiquettes required to be in a society.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One more netizen commented, “BREAKING NEWS: A mother of two kids, an established actress, and most importantly a woman asks grown men to be decent and basic human beings having basic etiquettes required to be in a society.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The incident has once again sparked conversation around celebrity-paparazzi interactions and the importance of maintaining boundaries and respectful communication in public spaces. This is not the first time a celebrity has schooled paparazzi about how they have addressed them in public. In past, Shruti Hassan, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan have all had their tiffs with the shutterbugs. About Karishma Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has once again sparked conversation around celebrity-paparazzi interactions and the importance of maintaining boundaries and respectful communication in public spaces. This is not the first time a celebrity has schooled paparazzi about how they have addressed them in public. In past, Shruti Hassan, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan have all had their tiffs with the shutterbugs. About Karishma Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Karisma Kapoor is an Indian actor known primarily for her work in Hindi cinema. She emerged as one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of the 1990s and has received several honours, including a National Film Award and four Filmfare Awards. Coming from the renowned Kapoor family, she is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor.

On the work front

India’s Best Dancer Season 5 is scheduled to premiere on Sony TV on May 9, 2026. The recently released promo features Jaaved Jaaferi, highlighting the season’s theme of blending Bollywood flair with freestyle dance performances.

On the professional front, Karisma was last seen in the 2024 film Murder Mubarak. She also has the upcoming web series Brown in the pipeline, though its release date is yet to be announced.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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