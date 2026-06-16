Karisma Kapoor reveals why actors turned down Dil To Pagal Hai role: ‘Nobody wanted to compete with Madhuri Dixit'

Actors Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor are currently busy promoting their respective projects, film Maa Behen and web series Brown, respectively. The actors had shared the screen in the iconic 1997 film Dil To Pagal Hai. Recently, Karisma shared her memories of the project and revealed why many actors before her were approached to play her character but refused out of fear of starring opposite Madhuri.

'No actor wanted to do the role'

Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's dance face-off in Dil Toh Pagal Hai.

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Speaking to India Today, Karisma said that many female stars were scared to dance on screen with Madhuri, as the actor was well-known for her exceptional dancing skills, and the film required a dance face-off. She said, "When Dil To Pagal Hai was being made, no actress wanted to do the role opposite Madhuri. Nobody wanted to dance with her and compete with her in a dance face-off."

Karisma also shared her thoughts on her character, Nisha, and said, "I think cinema changed with Nisha's character. She was a heroine, but not the conventional one. She was the one with whom the hero did not love. He was rejecting her, and the audience could actually see her pain. I found that very different and very challenging. Even today, I get goosebumps thinking about it because, normally, the hero is supposed to love the heroine. Here was a girl wondering, 'Why is this happening to me? I love this guy so much.' That emotional journey was something very special."

Madhuri and Karisma reunite on screen

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{{^usCountry}} Recently, Madhuri and Karisma recreated a Dil To Pagal Hai moment on the reality show India’s Best Dancer 5. While Karisma is one of the judges on the show, Madhuri appeared on it to promote her film, Maa Behen. The actors hugged each other warmly and also recreated the iconic Dil Le Gayi dance number, with the audience loudly cheering for them. Videos from their reunion went viral on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recently, Madhuri and Karisma recreated a Dil To Pagal Hai moment on the reality show India’s Best Dancer 5. While Karisma is one of the judges on the show, Madhuri appeared on it to promote her film, Maa Behen. The actors hugged each other warmly and also recreated the iconic Dil Le Gayi dance number, with the audience loudly cheering for them. Videos from their reunion went viral on Instagram. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Maa Behen and Brown {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Maa Behen and Brown {{/usCountry}}

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Madhuri plays the role of a single mother in Suresh Triveni's Maa Behen. The film, which also features Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga, and Ravi Kishan, premiered on Netflix to glowing reviews.

Karisma, on the other hand, plays the role of an Anglo-Indian detective with the Kolkata Police Force who investigates the murder of a teenager from a prominent family while dealing with alcoholism and personal trauma. The show is streaming on ZEE5 and has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

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